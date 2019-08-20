Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Has Upped Stake by $370,740; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) by $2.23 Million as Stock Declined

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 7.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.45. About 475,372 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 5,172 shares. Karp Mngmt Corporation holds 19,694 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.26% stake. 8,220 were reported by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com. Welch Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 99,532 were reported by Granite Investment Partners Limited. Beach Counsel Inc Pa invested in 18,170 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,763 shares. Invesco accumulated 0.15% or 3.91M shares. Kempner Cap Inc reported 2.46% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roundview Capital Limited Liability reported 68,476 shares. Private Wealth Advsr Inc has 26,835 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Tru has 1.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,746 shares. Haverford Trust invested in 944,307 shares or 1.95% of the stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney dips on report of SEC whistleblower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,696 shares to 50,537 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,927 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Expeditors International (EXPD) Down 1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Disappointed With Their 60% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.