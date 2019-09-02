Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.75 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) as Stock Price Declined

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 10,027 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 29,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 859,053 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 58.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 11,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, down from 26,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.93 billion for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $468.73 million for 5.53 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.