Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bruni J V & Company Lifted Its Stake; Cullen Frost Bankers Position in Ares Cap Com (ARCC) Boosted by $538,934 as Valuation Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp Com (ARCC) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 86,559 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 54,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 988,653 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.18. About 3.98M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Companies Paying the Price for Raising Prices in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pros and Cons to Buying Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Plus launches preorders for streaming service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s smash summer films make 2020 tough – Cowen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited Liability reported 4,383 shares. Loews has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ibis Cap Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 12,030 shares. Moreover, Corda Ltd Liability has 2.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt reported 2,487 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sunbelt Secs Inc owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,255 shares. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.41% or 2.98M shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Co owns 63,349 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsrs Lc accumulated 67,650 shares. Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,000 shares. 198,791 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com. Dubuque Bankshares & owns 46,494 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 2,281 shares. 8,011 were accumulated by Beaumont Financial Prtn Lc.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ares Capital About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ARCC) – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blue-Chip BDC Yield 9.1%, ‘Special Dividend’ Likely Soon, Insiders Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” on November 10, 2018. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T Dynmc Lrg Valu by 27,102 shares to 201,197 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Com (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,106 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $239,023 activity. $110,640 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.