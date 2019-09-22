Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bruni J V & Company Upped Position; Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Tower Research Capital Trc Has Upped Stake

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 872.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 9,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 10,199 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $468,000, up from 1,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.31. About 1.57M shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2871.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 91,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 94,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18M, up from 3,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 01/05/2018 – Disney Parks: Exclusive Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Unveiled on the Disney Fantasy; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 3,041 shares to 1,028 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Catalyst Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 48,948 shares. 30 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Shellback Lp invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 192,850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Parametric Associate Lc invested in 71,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei Invs invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bridges Mngmt Inc invested in 7,309 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc has 13,552 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miles Capital stated it has 4,538 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 59,097 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 9,265 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,414 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.02% or 18,139 shares.

