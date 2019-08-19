Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Position by $7.36 Million; Carderock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stake by $532,752

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 353.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 66,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 85,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, up from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,027 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 46,466 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 43,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.53M shares traded or 41.79% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl has 43,941 shares. Hillsdale Management holds 0.01% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Alley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.46% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pitcairn holds 1,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 150,743 shares. 9,027 are held by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Vontobel Asset Management Inc invested in 184,973 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 7,220 shares. Capital Intll Invsts reported 0.08% stake. Edgemoor Advsrs owns 2,174 shares. West Coast Ltd holds 9,833 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 5,307 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt stated it has 4.51% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 213,676 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Evanson Asset Ltd owns 49,207 shares.

