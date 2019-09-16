Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Boosted Stake; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position Held by Springbok Capital Management Llc

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7281% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 29,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 29,524 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 919,534 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $136.3. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Healthcare Value Cap Limited Liability Company reported 8.87% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.42% or 663,121 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has invested 0.14% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.48% or 186,269 shares in its portfolio. Zwj Counsel Incorporated invested in 3,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,010 were accumulated by Private Trust Na. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 0.85% stake. Choate Inv Advsrs owns 0.05% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 12,674 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) has 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 109,166 shares. Burns J W And Communications Inc has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 1.40 million shares. American And Mgmt owns 0.41% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 20,130 shares. Trexquant Inv LP has invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 41,565 shares.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (NYSE:LZB) by 14,400 shares to 800 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 948 shares to 26,717 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.