Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Increased Stake; Anglogold Ashanti (AU) Share Value Rose While Oaktree Capital Management LP Lowered Holding

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $131.5. About 1.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti (AU) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp analyzed 172,029 shares as the company's stock rose 47.07% . The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.40M, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 338,584 shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,168 shares to 27,495 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Group Lc has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). E&G Advisors Lp reported 6,800 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 43,613 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 70,668 shares. Court Place Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 16,795 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Lathrop Invest Mgmt holds 4.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 115,838 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 106,403 shares. 12,296 are owned by Holderness Commerce. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 5.36 million shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company holds 315,000 shares. Farmers Bancshares holds 1.41% or 19,320 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Associate Ct holds 138,134 shares. Davis R M has 418,413 shares. 88,819 are owned by Gam Holding Ag. James Inv Research invested in 1.42% or 140,623 shares.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 310,000 shares to 810,000 shares, valued at $237.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telecom Argentina Sa (NYSE:TEO) by 154,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS).