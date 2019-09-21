Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Apriem Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $458,106 as Shares Declined

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04 million, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – MUMTALAKAT MOVES INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES CLOUD; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 03/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, raising shipping fee by up to 50%; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 16,780 shares to 41,155 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 52,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Harbour Investment Management And Counsel Lc owns 449 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Neumann Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 462 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 0.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,091 shares. 33,866 are held by Northeast Management. Ipg Inv Ltd Llc invested in 4,836 shares. 1,012 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Com. Albion Gru Ut holds 2.9% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 11,868 shares. First Fin Comml Bank accumulated 790 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) invested in 0.51% or 593 shares. 1,377 are owned by Finance Advisory Serv. Claar Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares. Tcw Grp has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 4.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,619 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 5,370 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,768 shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 2.36% or 38,312 shares in its portfolio. Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 12.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated has invested 0.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 63,760 shares. Wallington Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18% or 34,045 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd accumulated 10,438 shares. Rbf Llc has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 364,743 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,277 shares. Old Point Tru Fin Serv N A accumulated 18,783 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Optimum Inv Advisors has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $190.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,134 shares to 104,631 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

