Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Cut Its Stake by $333,600 as Valuation Rose; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $4.54 Million Its Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 569,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.54M, down from 655,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 230,964 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair producer resigns as backlash mounts over `fake news’ script; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Cantwell: Cantwell, Udall Lead Colleagues in Call for FCC to Investigate Sinclair Broadcasting for News Distortion; 21/04/2018 – Sinclair Merger in Doubt As Judges Raise Issue with FCC Action; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBGI); 21/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Earns 222 Emmy® Nominations in Local Markets across the U.S; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 33.38 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $371.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 132,006 shares to 660,376 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 49,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 869,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sinclair Names Cathy Jamison Vice President Of Sales Marketing – PRNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) on Behalf of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SBGI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast -4% as Q2 profits disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – SBGI – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $190.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,830 shares to 16,147 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.