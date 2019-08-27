Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lifted Its Holding by $922,521; Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Trimble Navigation LTD (TRMB) Holding by $2.73 Million; Market Value Rose

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) by 84.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 68,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 12,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 81,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Trimble Navigation Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 363,334 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATELY-HELD VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q EPS 23c; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 26c; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE; TERMS NOT DISCLOSED

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.7. About 2.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney Sets A Box Office Record 5 Months Early; ‘Rise Of Skywalker,’ ‘Frozen 2’ Still On The Way – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 317,184 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 713,712 shares. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability holds 66,549 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Webster Retail Bank N A holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 34,370 shares. Cheviot Value Lc has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mengis Capital has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 97,638 are owned by Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Kingfisher Capital Lc invested in 12,506 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Bancorporation In owns 6,608 shares. Wright Serv Inc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,586 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.25% or 65,896 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 15,992 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.03% or 594,400 shares. Franklin, a California-based fund reported 3.31M shares. Smithfield owns 1,130 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 14,223 shares. Parkside Bank &, Missouri-based fund reported 11 shares. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 45,502 shares. Bailard invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 1.06 million shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 32,948 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 1.12 million shares stake. 41,914 are owned by Raymond James And.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group (NYSE:AIG) by 9,910 shares to 452,508 shares, valued at $19.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorp by 59,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).