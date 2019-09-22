Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position; Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Valuation Declined While Baskin Financial Services Has Trimmed by $1.10 Million Its Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 53,227 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 49,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Korn/Ferry International (KFY) by 20.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 27,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 million, down from 135,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Korn/Ferry International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.01M shares traded or 123.86% up from the average. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 19/03/2018 – Jorge Gomar Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 06/03/2018 – Korn Ferry Vice Chairman Dennis Carey Co-Authors “TALENT WINS: The New Playbook for Putting People First”; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q EPS 66c-EPS 70c; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 02/05/2018 – Korn Ferry Study Reveals Global Talent Shortage Could Threaten Business Growth Around the World; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold KFY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 49.81 million shares or 2.57% more from 48.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 121,344 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 0.02% or 6,587 shares. 1.43 million were accumulated by Northern Trust Corporation. Basswood Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 90,552 are held by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,587 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 10,613 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Verition Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,277 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,349 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 35,428 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Communications Na invested in 65,618 shares. Baskin Svcs reported 108,141 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 4,787 shares in its portfolio.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $586.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp Class A (NYSE:H) by 13,428 shares to 202,497 shares, valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

More notable recent Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Korn Ferry 2019 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Korn Ferry (KFY) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on April 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Korn Ferry’s (NYSE:KFY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Invest Ltd Liability reported 6.72% stake. Independent Invsts holds 2.72% or 50,582 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 583,791 shares. Griffin Asset reported 15,608 shares. Ratan Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd invested in 17,486 shares. S Muoio Com Limited Liability reported 4,980 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 648,786 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc invested 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Com reported 10,984 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Commerce holds 48,724 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 78,098 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 2.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,953 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).