Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder American Money Management Has Lowered Its Holding; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Citizens & Northern Has Increased Holding

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 18,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 35,954 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02M, down from 54,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 20,271 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 16,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $124.75. About 7.13 million shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON 1Q EPS 1.90, EST. $1.47; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Etf by 6,722 shares to 101,133 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Apriem Advsrs holds 0.21% or 4,780 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 103,767 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Barry Investment Ltd Liability invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Co accumulated 282,973 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stack Mgmt Inc reported 227,635 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 72,751 shares. 16,009 were accumulated by Strategic Limited Liability. Holt Cap Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 2,175 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability owns 204,221 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orleans Capital La accumulated 14,815 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 2,724 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.34 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.