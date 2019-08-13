Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder American Money Management Has Increased Its Holding by $2.34 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Cut Position

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 17,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 32,990 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 50,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.27M shares traded or 21.60% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $781.33M for 11.44 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management Corp Va invested 0.11% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Btim owns 925,967 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Hartford Inv Mngmt Company has 0.14% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Financial In holds 1,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru accumulated 2.96 million shares. 2.03 million are held by Putnam Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.12% or 289,256 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Fincl Gp owns 1,000 shares. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan reported 34,300 shares. 28,011 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Hudson Valley Investment Inc Adv owns 0.38% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 33,405 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Asset has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 24,239 shares to 42,056 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 25,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

