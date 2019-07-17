Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Upped Its Holding by $1.12 Million; Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Its Position in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.13 Million

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 356.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 48,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 13,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 14,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,111 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.41 million, up from 114,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AbbVie (ABBV) Announces Acquisition of Mavupharma – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company accumulated 444,003 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 68,241 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associates Inc has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt reported 6,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Grassi Investment has invested 0.93% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Saturna Capital owns 406,578 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 26,579 shares. 286,973 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 77,143 shares. Frontier Mgmt holds 8,252 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 597 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.11% or 542,550 shares in its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 6,153 shares. Tctc Limited Liability holds 178,997 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 37,707 shares to 42,879 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (NYSE:EW) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,891 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWO) by 13,462 shares to 23,002 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,684 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Fds.