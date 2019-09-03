Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Addison Capital Company Lifted Its Stake by $2.27 Million as Stock Rose; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Skba Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.42 Million

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beas; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 83,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 305,920 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.43 million, down from 389,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 16.92 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 01/05/2018 – Supermicro Launches New Look All-Flash 1U Server with 256TB of Hot-swap NVMe Optimized Intel “Ruler” Drives; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 133,900 shares to 356,800 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “See How Intel Corp Ranks Among Analysts’ Top Dow 30 Picks – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.56 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.