Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Act Ii Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $789,332

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 4,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,953 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 2.40M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – ABC 36 News: BREAKING: Explosion reported at Lexington FedEx distribution center; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 09/05/2018 – FedEx Will Test Using Drones to Deliver Parts at Memphis Airport; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – Global New Brunswick: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 350.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 43,051 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 9,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 3.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 70,200 shares to 84,460 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,368 shares, and cut its stake in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 96,222 shares to 100,611 shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 33,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).