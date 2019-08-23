Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc; Highlander Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $373,086

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 18,984 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 21.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 31/03/2018 – Tom Warren: @linear2202 they’re hilarious. Especially people asking if Apple pays me and claiming Android is open; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Criticizes Tariffs In Bloomberg Interview — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg was ready to clap back at Apple on Capitol Hill; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc by 47,100 shares to 79,450 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,550 shares to 54,747 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.