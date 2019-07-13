Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Shareholder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lifted Its Position by $1.77 Million as Market Value Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Hrt Financial Has Lowered Stake by $944,088

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 6,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,878 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262,000, down from 8,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54 million shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Incorporated reported 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 3.68% or 72,195 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charter, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 175,461 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 42,964 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 918,732 shares stake. Garde Capital has invested 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 29,815 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.63% or 54,591 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.22M shares. Lipe Dalton owns 7,741 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd reported 2.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ariel Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 893,391 shares. Moreover, Capital Rech Global Investors has 0.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6.13 million shares.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 372,023 shares to 2.66M shares, valued at $59.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 36,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.