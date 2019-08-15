Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Position Maintained by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Cut Its Stake by $9.50 Million

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 4.76M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 50,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.74 million, down from 112,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $200.87. About 19.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 30/03/2018 – Apple chief right to kick Facebook over data privacy failings; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mgmt has 152,035 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Co stated it has 103,800 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 27,429 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 50,835 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services owns 2,234 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset has invested 2.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 374,302 shares. Connors Investor Svcs Incorporated invested 2.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,256 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 2.53% or 385,065 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc owns 0.15% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,362 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 8.58M shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Hightower Svcs Lta stated it has 96,569 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.12% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com accumulated 10,500 shares.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck holds 0.02% or 25,674 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,150 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Ipswich Inv Management Communications reported 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Management Ltd Com owns 2,686 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust reported 69,795 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 164,433 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Incorporated Oh holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42M shares. Mondrian Inv Prns invested in 2.49% or 415,317 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 10,703 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Baltimore has 65,764 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors Incorporated reported 42,456 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 761,502 shares. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares to 88,573 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 25,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.