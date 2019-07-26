Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Upped Position; First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67 million, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $145.17. About 4.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 13,649 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has declined 2.65% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,820 shares to 248,542 shares, valued at $25.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

