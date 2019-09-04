Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) Holder Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Increased Holding by $1.77 Million; Schooner Capital Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) Has Trimmed by $12.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 506,281 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS DEAL TO RESULT IN MODEST AFFO DILUTION OF APPROXIMATELY 0.5% IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Existing EvoSwitch NL Capacity to Generate Annualized Rev of About $30M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Del (DIS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 15,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 123,138 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.67M, up from 107,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 1.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc, which manages about $638.47M and $553.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,410 shares to 4,301 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.52M for 14.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

