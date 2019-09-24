Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Boosted Holding; Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Trimmed Mastercard (MA) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 26.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,311 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.89M, up from 73,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 7.61M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,944 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.63 million, down from 45,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $271.14. About 2.75 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23M and $135.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 50,300 shares to 225,429 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.24 million shares. Hartford reported 0.2% stake. Regions Financial has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carderock Capital Mngmt reported 29,458 shares. Patten Grp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arrow Financial owns 5,099 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The New York-based Kemnay Advisory Service has invested 4.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jackson Square Prns Lc reported 3.28% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 1,563 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 4.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). L S Inc holds 26,972 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Holt Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Lp reported 2,100 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 4.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 3.08 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hs Mgmt Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 35,567 shares. The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Commerce Ma has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sky Inv Gru Limited Company holds 0.38% or 7,702 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Llc reported 583,791 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate reported 1,432 shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.27% or 1,725 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs, Virginia-based fund reported 136,992 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scholtz & Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,857 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 389,087 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Argent Tru Commerce owns 53,227 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Md Sass Ser reported 14,800 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 0.53% or 1.35 million shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New Com (NYSE:FLR) by 11,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,582 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL).