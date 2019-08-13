Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose While Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Lowered by $415,029 Its Stake; Cambiar Investors Holds Holding in Sap Se (SAP)

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp sold 3,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 51,651 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 55,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 2.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video)

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 92,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.03 million, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $120.93. About 198,865 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 26/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa’s anti; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS ENDING ALL SALES COMMISSIONS ON PUBLIC SECTOR DEALS IN COUNTRIES WITH POOR CORRUPTION RATINGS; 12/03/2018 – SAP Names New Africa Head After Reporting Gupta-Linked Payments

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Etf (NOBL) by 54,122 shares to 83,549 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Technologies Inc by 36,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Large Cap (VV).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 21,764 shares to 38,174 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 50,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45 million shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

