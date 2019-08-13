Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Position by $344,211; Bunge Limited (BG) Shareholder Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lifted Its Stake by $919,497

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 3,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 277,487 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.81 million, up from 274,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 5.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 711,817 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 14; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS BRAZIL UNIT PRODUCED 975 MLN LITERS OF ETHANOL IN 2017/18 CROP VS 925 MLN L IN PREVIOUS SEASON – DOCUMENT; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N CEO SAYS WILL EXPORT US SOYBEANS TO ARGENTINA “IF MARGINS JUSTIFY IT”; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru accumulated 0.7% or 10,000 shares. Founders Finance Securities holds 0.07% or 2,013 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,893 shares. Hound Prtn Limited Company has invested 2.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sonata Capital Grp reported 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 166,986 were accumulated by Corda Inv Management. Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc Lc holds 6,913 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 103,192 shares. State Street Corporation has 74.77M shares. Srs Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings reported 1.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barton Investment Management holds 0.11% or 6,179 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,712 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 46,149 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of Disney Are Down Wednesday – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 30,832 shares to 163,900 shares, valued at $34.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc Com (NYSE:DPZ) by 6,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,431 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bunge Limited Declares Dividends on Common and Preference Shares – PRNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Bunge Loders Croklaan Opens New Oils Processing Facility in China – Stockhouse” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million worth of stock. $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Green Plains Partners Lp by 1.87M shares to 199,995 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,000 shares, and cut its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW).