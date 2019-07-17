Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake Upped by Girard Partners Ltd; As Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Upped Its Holding

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,619 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, up from 76,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide ltineraries in 2019; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 19,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,215 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 150,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 1.80 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 7,824 shares to 7,809 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 13,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,640 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested in 0.22% or 67,902 shares. 713,712 were accumulated by Norinchukin Natl Bank The. Advisors Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.24% or 34,328 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.57M shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.87% or 67,035 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Global Limited Liability Company has invested 7.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James Trust Na reported 105,994 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt has invested 1.53% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leavell Inv has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,335 shares. Kwmg Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Fenimore Asset Management invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bokf Na reported 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tortoise Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.07% or 2,533 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 4.52M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,365 shares to 48,060 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,260 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

