Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake Maintained by North Star Investment Management Corp; Harvest Management Trimmed Red Hat (RHT) Position by $364,000

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 15.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 5,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 34,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.55. About 5.48M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Retail Bank Tru Division stated it has 45,106 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 3,856 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.08% or 109,699 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 22,500 shares. Washington Trust holds 1.22% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 117,944 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs holds 0.16% or 208,444 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,685 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 202,896 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Co reported 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Trust has 1,390 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Maple Cap Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

