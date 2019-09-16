Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shares Rose While Assetmark Cut by $15.73 Million Its Holding; Cme Group (CME) Holding Has Raised by Advisory Alpha Llc

Assetmark Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 92.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc sold 113,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,023 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 122,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney to report earnings after the bell; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 19937.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 7,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 8,015 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 40 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 6; 05/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Pork demand, wintry weather boosts CME hog futures; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 15/03/2018 – ? CME targets UK fintech […]; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,109.0 MLN VS $929.3 MLN; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Fines Belvedere Trading in Market-Manipulation Cases; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Offer for NEX Group plc; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Sm Etf (TWOK) by 272,508 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnc Invt Corp Com by 502,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Sm Cp Val Etf (VBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,748 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 197,047 shares. Capital Invest Counsel stated it has 1.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ar Asset Inc has 45,583 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 160,222 shares. Delphi Management Ma holds 1.38% or 10,969 shares. Barclays Plc owns 3.70 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Goelzer Investment Mngmt has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 105,379 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 191,415 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 95,091 shares or 4.71% of all its holdings. 25.57 million are owned by Bank Of America De. 33,620 were reported by Kempner Mgmt. Sageworth Company owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

