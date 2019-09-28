Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shares Rose While Archford Capital Strategies Increased Stake; Parthenon Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $558,138

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 88,845 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.65 million, up from 83,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61 million and $466.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,725 shares to 192,452 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 186,581 shares. 75,651 were accumulated by Monarch Management Inc. Wilkins Counsel has invested 2.89% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raymond James Advisors has 0.43% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pitcairn Company reported 4,423 shares stake. Altrinsic Lc stated it has 6.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Pggm Invests accumulated 597,262 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 48,980 shares. Cibc Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 121,349 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreover, Semper Augustus Invs Grp Limited Co has 0.29% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tower Rech Limited Company (Trc) holds 21,525 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc has invested 1.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.83% or 686,287 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 27,043 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 417,858 shares stake. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhenman Asset Management Ab accumulated 2,083 shares. Appleton Prns Inc Ma reported 45,126 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 1.18% stake. Covington Capital holds 206,920 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.41% or 169,181 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.85% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montecito State Bank Tru reported 1.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Symmetry Peak Management Limited Liability holds 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 7,500 shares. Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Grp Inc Lc accumulated 8,572 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Central Bancorp & Tru Company has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 22,384 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 71,972 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 4,495 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

