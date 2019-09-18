Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shareholder Tompkins Financial Lifted Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Kidder Stephen W Has Cut Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 49.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 13,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 39,973 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 26,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Co Announces Strategic Reorganization; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 78,119 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88M, down from 81,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.67. About 4.29M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason holds 3,535 shares. Cambridge Tru Communications reported 32,191 shares stake. Btim Corp reported 11,568 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated has 1.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 128,363 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 673,983 shares. Martin Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.44% or 98,052 shares in its portfolio. Somerville Kurt F holds 1.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 70,668 shares. Barton Invest Management accumulated 6,179 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1.61% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 150,040 shares. Wendell David Associates Incorporated has 1.43% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 2.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakworth Capital has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes Com invested in 0.49% or 6,650 shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability accumulated 30,010 shares.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $497.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,310 shares to 276 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 53,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,740 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,454 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 388,426 shares stake. Bbt Cap Mngmt has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 55,887 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt invested in 46,882 shares or 3.47% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Lc owns 156,525 shares. 598,677 were accumulated by Tocqueville Asset L P. Cognios Lc has invested 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). A D Beadell Investment Counsel holds 15,240 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd Com holds 7,202 shares. Mason Street Limited reported 378,657 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34.71 million shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.91% or 18,870 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc reported 57,616 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 105,625 shares.

