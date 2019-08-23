Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Shareholder M&R Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $11.77 Million; As American Express (AXP) Stock Price Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Raised by $13.73 Million Its Stake

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 121.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 229,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.09 million, up from 103,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 1.21 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $133.77. About 2.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “American Express (AXP) to acquire acompaytm – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “American Express Executives to Participate in Upcoming Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

