Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Share Price Rose While Churchill Management Has Raised Its Holding; Holder Mizuho Bank LTD Lifted Cme Group (CME) Stake

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.31. About 5.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID TO LINE UP FINANCING IF FOX DEMANDS CASH: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME’S DUFFY SAYS NEX DEAL `ABSOLUTELY NOT’ A RISK IN TREASURIES; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 12/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – CME, NEX GROUP ARE SAID TO HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS; 13/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8 (DD) – CME; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET) by 17,551 shares to 348,758 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 16,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,616 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.90M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,236 shares. Bbr Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 18,638 shares. Welch Gru Lc reported 3,551 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 32,424 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Germain D J Inc has invested 1.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Da Davidson & accumulated 367,495 shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 2.46% or 33,620 shares. Broad Run Inv Mngmt has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Com has invested 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiduciary reported 0.64% stake. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And invested in 1,866 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carroll Associates invested in 0.27% or 26,125 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Lc has 1,348 shares. Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.56% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). North Star Invest Mgmt owns 14,452 shares. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 2,125 shares. Ims Capital holds 8,114 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated owns 61,743 shares. Investec Asset North America invested in 0.07% or 4,650 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Weiss Multi holds 0.15% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Maple Cap Management has 1.33% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 34,376 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 15,968 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund holds 0.26% or 7,113 shares. Raymond James And owns 1.35 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.13% or 7,410 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Scotland Group Public Limited Company has 2.47% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

