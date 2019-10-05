Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Position Raised by Fernwood Investment Management Llc; First Mercantile Trust Co Has Increased Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by $1.39 Million as Shares Declined

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 389.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 33,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 41,596 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 8,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 12.54M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash competing offer if the Justice Department approves the AT&T-Time Warner deal, sources told CNBC; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 30/04/2018 – COMCAST CEO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $32.5M VS $33M; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 117.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 6,918 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 3,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $949.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssc Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,377 shares to 11,782 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Internation by 10,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,174 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).