Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding Maintained by M&R Capital Management Inc; As Eqty Lifestyle Pptys (ELS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Honeywell International Has Cut Its Position

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (ELS) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 3,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The institutional investor held 31,408 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 35,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $125.15. About 283,390 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $144.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS RESPONSE TO ESPN+ SERVICE `ENTHUSIASTIC’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $438.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Etf (EWG) by 11,175 shares to 149,131 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 3,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,918 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 68,476 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Tirschwell & Loewy stated it has 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). S Muoio Lc reported 5,480 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline Invest reported 0.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Addison Capital Company accumulated 24,083 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Nordea Invest Management holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.36 million shares. Ruggie Gru accumulated 0% or 1 shares. 2.32 million are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Moreover, Axa has 0.34% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,347 are owned by Fca Corp Tx. 14,668 were reported by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv reported 1.21% stake. Kidder Stephen W accumulated 31,230 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Fin Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18,035 shares to 117,789 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 3.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.03 per share. ELS’s profit will be $97.41 million for 29.24 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 935 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc reported 563,052 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 19,471 shares. 20,429 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 142,587 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) for 49 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc invested in 9,939 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 20,111 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests has 0.02% invested in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). New York-based Amer Group Inc has invested 0% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Phocas Financial reported 22,362 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 151,687 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Mkts Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

