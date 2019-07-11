Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holding Increased by Churchill Management Corp; Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 327,420 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 05/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANK RECEIVES APPROVAL TO INCREASE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 3,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,057 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11 million, up from 87,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.32. About 6.55M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45B and $3.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 6,098 shares to 120,954 shares, valued at $14.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 7,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,613 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. $4,737 worth of stock was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fiera Corporation has 462,533 shares. New England Invest Retirement, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,803 shares. Zweig stated it has 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chatham Cap Gru, Georgia-based fund reported 8,084 shares. Crestwood Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 6,924 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,815 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,886 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Management holds 1.29% or 53,280 shares in its portfolio. Sky Inv Group Inc Lc accumulated 7,753 shares. 311,350 are owned by Park Natl Oh. Peoples Fincl owns 9,876 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 4,280 are held by Winfield Associates Inc. Loeb Partners holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 622 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 882,698 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Fisher Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 2.16M shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bb&T reported 0.06% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Bancorporation Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 2.25M shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 363 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset holds 0.02% or 5,200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0.01% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Raymond James And reported 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 11,027 shares. Caxton Assocs Ltd Partnership has 4,366 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 5,112 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $100,114 activity.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,652 shares to 466,625 shares, valued at $27.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,436 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).