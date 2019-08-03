Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder M&R Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $11.77 Million; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holder Argent Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $516,970 as Market Value Declined

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 3,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 6,090 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04M, up from 3,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 1.20 million shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Names Jeff Shepherd Interim CFO; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 911.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 84,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 93,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15M, up from 9,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs invested in 0.39% or 30,580 shares. Cambiar Llc invested in 0.11% or 27,382 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 8,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 45,559 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 333,641 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Group Lp holds 1.17% or 211,740 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.15% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 199,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Roberts Glore And Co Il reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 48,773 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 50,615 were accumulated by Product Prns Lc. Fund Mngmt Sa reported 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Boston Common Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.61% or 27,635 shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 4,085 shares to 399,704 shares, valued at $94.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,697 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.