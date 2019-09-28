Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Delphi Management Has Trimmed Holding; Consonance Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Adma Biologics (ADMA) Position by $3.35 Million

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.08 million, up from 4.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 781,548 shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – COMPLETED MANUFACTURING, RELEASE AND HAS MADE COMMERCIAL SALES OF ITS FIRST BATCH OF NABI-HB; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA)

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 27,765 shares to 70,730 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management owns 1.04M shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Corp reported 103,846 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,463 shares. Utd Capital Advisers, a California-based fund reported 561,394 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 203,292 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. 140,715 are owned by Friess Assoc Limited Com. First Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 100,000 were accumulated by Greenbrier Prtn Cap Management Limited Liability. First Personal Fincl Svcs invested in 8,841 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Tru has 128,015 shares. Scott And Selber stated it has 17,037 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Jacobs And Company Ca reported 91,340 shares or 2.06% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 219,644 shares. Phocas Corp reported 65.69M shares stake. Moreover, Capwealth Advsr has 1.26% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 63,349 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Shares for $21.80 million were sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. 4,500 shares were bought by Mond James, worth $18,000 on Friday, May 17. $100,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. $120,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by Grossman Adam S on Friday, May 17. Shares for $20,000 were bought by LENZ BRIAN. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of stock or 12,000 shares.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT) by 864,680 shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $32.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 190,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51M shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).