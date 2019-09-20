Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Shares Rose While Delphi Management Has Cut Holding by $552,803; Apple (AAPL) Holder Griffin Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,969 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 14,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $132.17. About 14.76 million shares traded or 72.93% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – 21CF’S BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, down from 93,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 32.22 million shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling Litigation; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares to 31,103 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,296 shares to 18,814 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,576 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.69 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.