Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Holder American National Bank Lowered Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Increased Position

American National Bank decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 46,778 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53 million, down from 51,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.5. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 92.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 593 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 02/04/2018 – Nike tops Wall Street expectations; confirms deal with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.83 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.