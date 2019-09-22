Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Holder American National Bank Decreased Stake; Willingdon Wealth Management Position in General Electric Co (GE) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 97.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 182,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 3,808 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40,000, down from 186,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 58.26 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/03/2018 – GE TO SUPPLY 425MW WIND POWER EQUIPMENT TO TURKEY’S FINA ENERJI; 20/04/2018 – GE profit tops estimates as cost-cutting kicks in; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 515.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 390.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q ADJ EPS 16C; 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American

American National Bank decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 4,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 46,778 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.53M, down from 51,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.64M shares traded or 194.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 23/05/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9Toda; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Usca Ria Lc holds 43,145 shares. 50,609 were accumulated by Penobscot Invest Co. Markston International Llc owns 3.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 216,406 shares. 524,658 were reported by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Brighton Jones Llc reported 16,837 shares. Assetmark holds 9,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtn Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43,127 shares. Telos Mngmt Inc holds 40,641 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Optimum Invest has invested 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department, California-based fund reported 14,244 shares. Aperio Gru Lc stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Filament Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.21% or 4,701 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4,284 are owned by Capstone Financial Advsrs Incorporated. Stonehearth Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,474 shares.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Em Mkts Equity Etf Gldmn Sach Actvbeta Emrg Mkt Eqy by 66,529 shares to 165,362 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 12,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond (AGG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.62 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: United States Steel, Microsoft and Disney – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Disneyâ€™s ESPN Strategy Will Have a Major Impact on Disney Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Streaming Wars: Disney Is Killing Netflix in This Critical Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 525,792 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.32% or 713,372 shares. Lincoln stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bessemer Gru reported 236,329 shares. Central Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 11,466 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt reported 203,404 shares. Td Asset invested in 7.69 million shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc holds 645,949 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.22% or 2.32M shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,553 shares. Cap World has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 38,423 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corp invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 6.94 million shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markopolos’ GE short seller partner remains a mystery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There Are Still Ways to Profit From GE Stock in the Short Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04 million and $430.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 11,400 shares to 25,472 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 6,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie. The insider Cox L Kevin bought $994,752. 34,836 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 331,684 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.