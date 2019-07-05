Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Stock Rose While Css Lowered Its Position; Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Upped Its Holding by $10.82 Million as Stock Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 1320.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 284,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 306,393 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 21,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 1.53 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO SEES REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR NET SALES +10 TO +11%; 12/03/2018 – 4.4-Megawatt Solar Array Is Live at Campbell’s World Headquarters; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s Morrison Is Out as Big Food Slump Claims Another CEO; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – DENISE M. MORRISON, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A DIRECTOR, HAS CHOSEN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE TODAY; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast

Css Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 01/05/2018 – Disney Eats is a new digital channel focused on culinary experiences; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 23/05/2018 – The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney’s offer, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 10,119 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 601,513 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 0.65% or 26,827 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,678 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd accumulated 26,466 shares. 36,146 are held by Community Commercial Bank Na. Cumberland Prtn Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 35,626 are held by Strategic Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.69% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Curbstone Financial Management reported 26,809 shares. First United Natl Bank accumulated 0.47% or 6,880 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 478,494 shares. Private Tru Co Na reported 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartline Corporation accumulated 0.93% or 32,091 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Put) by 10,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 20.31 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited holds 0.02% or 226,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 31,978 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 31,544 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Moreover, Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.06% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 16,499 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 78,490 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 955,563 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 91,865 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,073 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 306,393 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 162,173 shares to 331,994 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 235,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,088 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).