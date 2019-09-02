Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $31.60 Million; Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Principal Financial Group Lowered Stake by $472,200 as Stock Value Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 318,307 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, down from 324,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 328,558 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH – UNDER AMENDMENT, TO TRANSITION FROM SECURED FACILITIES UNDER EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO UNSECURED FACILITIES UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $5.40 TO $5.85; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORPORATE FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares to 2.58 million shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 608,176 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.74% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.78 per share. OSK’s profit will be $125.76M for 9.25 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.72 actual earnings per share reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.15% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 432,198 shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $71.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 22,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).