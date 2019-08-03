Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Share Price Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Position by $31.60 Million; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 1.59M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 81 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.15% or 32,716 shares. 4,050 were accumulated by Ipswich Management. Hexavest Inc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 40,205 shares. Guardian Company holds 0.02% or 17,107 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 82,709 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fiduciary Trust holds 2,456 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Willis Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,413 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 12,300 shares. 208 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Advisory Inc has 0.12% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.02% or 617 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 1.32% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.63 million for 25.60 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Co reported 4,197 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 8,690 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Llc holds 1.04% or 61,305 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 1.13M shares or 8.73% of its portfolio. Bennicas Associate owns 20,825 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broderick Brian C has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dnb Asset Management As reported 207,423 shares stake. Harvest Capital Mgmt, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,776 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 117,433 shares. Ledyard National Bank has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,616 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Regis Mngmt Communications Lc invested in 3,985 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

