Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Market Value Rose While J Goldman & Company LP Trimmed Stake; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding Maintained by Capital International Sarl

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 88.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp sold 366,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 48,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.77M, down from 415,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 8,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 18,183 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 9,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory has 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 313,213 shares. Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 3,417 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 574,849 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Principal Grp reported 254,783 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 5,586 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 149 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West invested 0.76% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Stifel Financial owns 400,094 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Lc invested in 3,000 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 1,797 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc holds 0.07% or 1,825 shares. Braun Stacey Associates stated it has 118,413 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv holds 1.16M shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6,212 shares to 156,025 shares, valued at $8.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc Cl A (NYSE:AON) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr.

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Antero Midstream Corp (Call) by 178,777 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbon Black Inc by 21,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 578,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tanaka Mgmt accumulated 285 shares. Jones Cos Lllp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 275,107 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 0.31% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 297,872 were reported by Nomura Holdg. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,454 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.48% or 56,624 shares. Moreover, Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,964 shares. Peapack Gladstone invested 1.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 236,502 were accumulated by Corvex Limited Partnership. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 3,225 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 92,591 shares. Cibc Asset has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 189,977 shares. Fil has 0.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cipher Cap Lp reported 0.32% stake.

