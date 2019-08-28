Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holding Maintained by Bluefin Trading Llc; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $3.27 Million; Stock Rose

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 85.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 18,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 40,366 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 21,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.39. About 229,419 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 702.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 582,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 665,100 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 82,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.07. About 1.73 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the new Fox company that will be formed if the Disney-21st Century Fox merger is approved; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nio Inc by 77,700 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR) by 390,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,300 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 122,218 shares. Bailard holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 70,715 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.68% or 15,220 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has 0.52% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 49,632 shares. Regis Ltd Llc invested in 3,985 shares or 0% of the stock. 774,959 are held by Axa. Twin Mgmt Inc stated it has 185,455 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Sit Invest Assoc Inc owns 133,460 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Lynch And Associates In owns 1.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 39,775 shares. S Muoio & Limited Liability Corp owns 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,480 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 95,459 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 117,045 shares. Stearns Svcs Gp holds 0.05% or 2,212 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.03% stake. Arvest Fincl Bank Division reported 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Cap Ltd Llc, a Utah-based fund reported 188,215 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithfield Trust has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Haverford Trust Co accumulated 1,147 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 5,021 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.01% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru accumulated 0.01% or 9,097 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1,251 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd owns 8,888 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 40,207 shares. Eastern Retail Bank owns 19,424 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 13,395 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,701 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 3,680 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 32,602 shares to 798,037 shares, valued at $37.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,418 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).