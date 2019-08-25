Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Position; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Value Rose, Delta Capital Management Lifted Position

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 225,471 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.42 million shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.26% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc holds 4.39M shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 625,057 shares. Allstate Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clean Yield Group holds 0.01% or 450 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc has 0.21% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 3,650 were reported by Psagot Invest House. First Republic Inv Inc reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cadence Cap Lc reported 5,427 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited holds 0.02% or 2,344 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.43% or 555,875 shares. 15,083 were reported by Regent Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 10,336 shares. Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 1.65% or 336,106 shares. Van Strum And Towne stated it has 47,665 shares. Wheatland Advsrs holds 0.36% or 4,260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4.41M shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,083 shares. Moreover, Wade G W & has 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Aldebaran Financial reported 2.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 75,659 are held by Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Carlson Lp reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Odey Asset Gp Limited holds 0.13% or 14,586 shares in its portfolio. 277,487 were reported by Whittier Co. 12,066 are owned by Monarch.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).