Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Financial Architects Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; As Ford Motor Co (F) Valuation Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $503,500

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc analyzed 50,350 shares as the company's stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 134,565 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 184,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 18.22 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc analyzed 2,362 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $140,000, down from 3,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.87. About 3.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15,050 shares to 32,311 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 22,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares were bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 71,470 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.13% or 1.06M shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bank invested in 0.02% or 11,083 shares. Bluestein R H And Communication has 1.22% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 2.24M shares. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh has invested 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 15,239 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 474,891 shares stake. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Invesco Ltd owns 30.50 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gulf Int Bancshares (Uk) Ltd accumulated 932,057 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Co reported 5,787 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank reported 0.09% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Voloridge Inv Ltd Company, a Florida-based fund reported 120,269 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.16% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 130,781 shares. Clarkston Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 56,148 shares in its portfolio.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 8.16 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Senator Invest Gp Limited Partnership has invested 5.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Ltd Liability Company owns 0.41% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 248,240 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Liability invested in 150,040 shares. 13,808 were reported by Adirondack Tru. S&Co reported 0.05% stake. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 472,988 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.33% or 105,379 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc invested in 0.75% or 23,781 shares. Cadinha & Limited Liability stated it has 1.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barr E S And Com reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc invested in 35,664 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Consulta accumulated 525,000 shares. Brown Advisory Lc has 1.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strategic Advsr Lc holds 0.85% or 16,009 shares in its portfolio. 67,068 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96B for 31.91 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.