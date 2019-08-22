Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holder Family Management Cut Its Holding by $2.61 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose, Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65M, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $266.32. About 144,476 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 82.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 23,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, down from 28,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 695,852 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes

Stanley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $204.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 55,200 shares to 189,900 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 13.76 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

