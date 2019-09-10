Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) Stock Rose While Professional Advisory Services Lifted by $355,866 Its Holding; Ems Capital LP Has Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $600,936 as Share Value Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $7.79 during the last trading session, reaching $216.21. About 4.21 million shares traded or 138.55% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Professional Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Disney (The Walt) Co. (DIS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 159,640 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, up from 156,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Disney (The Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.