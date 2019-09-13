Disney (DIS) Valuation Rose While Somerville Kurt F Raised Its Stake; Appleton Partners Decreased Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Position by $1.69 Million

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 6,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 70,668 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87 million, up from 63,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 4.16 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Thomas J Herzfeld accumulated 26,518 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl reported 595,039 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 68,181 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Retail Bank Of The West has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 9,636 were reported by Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 51,080 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 132,452 shares. 5,424 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Macquarie Grp invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 86,633 shares. 100 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company. Cooke And Bieler Lp holds 1.45% or 1.79M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 5.00 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 10,870 shares to 27,130 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 5,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

