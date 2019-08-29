Disney (DIS) Stock Rose While Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Boosted Stake; As Echostar (SATS) Shares Rose, Regions Financial Trimmed Stake

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 9,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 2,319 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 12,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 148,529 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 12/04/2018 – Hughes Releases White Paper Outlining Communications Network Preparedness Recommendations Ahead of 2018 Hurricane Season

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.5. About 4.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say; 11/05/2018 – Comcast vs Disney; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Ltd owns 215,183 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 5.55 million shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 33.90M shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 33,521 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakwood Capital Mngmt Limited Co Ca stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wallington Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, Indiana-based fund reported 33,515 shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 97,719 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Raymond James & Associates invested in 1.76 million shares. Saratoga Investment Management holds 4.92% or 648,732 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 50,835 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited holds 0.26% or 58,266 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce & Communications owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,091 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 2,077 shares.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 25,303 shares to 39,893 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 13,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

